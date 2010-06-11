Ad
Safest way to enjoy an Italian beach (Photo: Stuck in Customs)

More bathing bans at Italian beaches than anywhere in Europe

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The quality of bathing waters at European beaches, both inland and at the seaside, have improved steadily over recent years.

As of last year, a full 96 percent of coastal beaches met EU minimum standards and 90 percent of beaches next to rivers and lakes, according to the latest annual "bathing water report" from the European Commission.

This is up from an 80 percent compliance rate for seasides in 1990 and 52 percent for inland waters.

"Over the last 30 years, EU and natio...

