euobserver
Riga's move has prompted speculation as to who will be next to call for an IMF rescue (Photo: European Commission)

Latvia follows Hungary in seeking IMF aid

by Lucia Kubosova,

Latvia has become the second European Union member state forced to seek emergency aid from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as well as from the EU's own coffers.

The move by Riga comes after much speculation by analysts that the Baltic countries and other post-Communist states that joined the EU in 2004 would follow Hungary in needing an external capital boost to weather the financial crisis.

"We have decided to start official talks with the European Commission and the IMF a...

