Europe hopes to reduce its CO2 emissions by 80-95 percent by the year 2050 (Photo: DerGuy82)

Slovenian coal plant highlights bungled EU policy, say activists

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

EU funding for a controversial coal-powered energy plant in Slovenia has reignited debate over the EU's Emission Trading System (ETS), with environmental activists saying the case represents an extreme case of EU policy conflict.

Slovenian government plans to replace outdated production units with a new 600 megawatt block at the country's Sostanj energy plant have attracted widespread controversy in recent months, with EU climate-change commissioner Connie Hedegaard set to discuss the ...

