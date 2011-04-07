Ad
euobserver
PM Socrates: "I tried everything." (Photo: Vitó)

Portuguese caretaker bail-out raises question of democratic legitimacy

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The Portuguese caretaker administration of centre-left leader Jose Socrates Wednesday evening announced that it had requested financial assistance from the European Union.

After weeks of adamantly refusing that his country go down the path of Greece and Ireland, Socrates issued the announcement on national television, saying: "I always said asking for foreign aid would be the final way to go but we have reached the moment."

"I tried everything, but in conscience we have reached a ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
PM Socrates: "I tried everything." (Photo: Vitó)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections