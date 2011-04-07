Portuguese caretaker bail-out raises question of democratic legitimacy

The Portuguese caretaker administration of centre-left leader Jose Socrates Wednesday evening announced that it had requested financial assistance from the European Union.
After weeks of adamantly refusing that his country go down the path of Greece and Ireland, Socrates issued the announcement on national television, saying: "I always said asking for foreign aid would be the final way to go but we have reached the moment."
"I tried everything, but in conscience we have reached a ...
