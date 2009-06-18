EU holds back on climate funds for poor countries

European leaders have once again delayed any decision on committing money for developing countries to help them mitigate carbon emissions and adapt to an already rapidly changing climate.
In Brussels for their summer summit, European Union premiers and presidents have pushed back any decision until October on the funds, widely agreed to be the linchpin for any agreement between the developed world and the developing world at the United Nations climate change meeting in Copenhagen in Dec...
