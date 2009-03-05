Europeans reluctant to e-shop abroad

E-commerce in the EU has been increasing steadily but unevenly since 2006, while cross-border e-shopping remains well below its potential, according to a European Commission report published on Thursday (5 March).

The European e-commerce market was estimated to be worth some €106 billion in 2006 and the number of European citizens who bought at least one item online has increased from 27 to 33 percent between 2006 and 2008, according to the document.

"Internet use for retail shopp...