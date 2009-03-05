Ad
euobserver
Not more than 7 percent of Europeans currently shop online outside of their home country (Photo: European Commission)

Europeans reluctant to e-shop abroad

Green Economy
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

E-commerce in the EU has been increasing steadily but unevenly since 2006, while cross-border e-shopping remains well below its potential, according to a European Commission report published on Thursday (5 March).

The European e-commerce market was estimated to be worth some €106 billion in 2006 and the number of European citizens who bought at least one item online has increased from 27 to 33 percent between 2006 and 2008, according to the document.

"Internet use for retail shopp...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Not more than 7 percent of Europeans currently shop online outside of their home country (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections