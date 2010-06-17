Europe to take bank levy proposal to G20

EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday (17 June) reached a broad agreement to push ahead with a system of national bank levies, one week before the topic is up for debate at a G20 leaders' meeting in Toronto.

"We have a common position of all the European countries, and we are determined to defend it in Toronto," European Council President Herman Van Rompuy told journalists after the one-day summit came to an end.

However final conclusions indicate that the Czech Republic "r...