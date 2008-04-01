Ad
Berlin says the EU should spend less in future, with farm policy to feel the brunt of any cut-backs (Photo: European Community)

Berlin against future EU funds increases

by Lucia Kubosova,

Germany has signalled it will not accept similar increases to the EU budget during the current financial seven-year period, which runs to 2013.

As the biggest contributor to the bloc's coffers, Berlin argues that farm funds in particular should be strongly cut back in future, a message likely to ruffle feathers in France - the key beneficiary of agricultural support.

Speaking at a Brussels debate on Monday (31 March), Germany's deputy finance minister, Thomas Mirow, argued that i...

