Berlin against future EU funds increases

Germany has signalled it will not accept similar increases to the EU budget during the current financial seven-year period, which runs to 2013.

As the biggest contributor to the bloc's coffers, Berlin argues that farm funds in particular should be strongly cut back in future, a message likely to ruffle feathers in France - the key beneficiary of agricultural support.

Speaking at a Brussels debate on Monday (31 March), Germany's deputy finance minister, Thomas Mirow, argued that i...