Ad
euobserver
G8 leaders will also meet with emerging countries this week in a bid to reduce differences before a vital meeting in Copenhagen this December (Photo: EUobserver)

Brussels hoping for climate commitment at G8

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European commission will be pushing for clear climate change commitments from leaders of the Group of Eight industrialised nations who will meet in L'Aquila, Italy, later this week (8-10 July), but the final statement may not include mid-term targets say officials.

"We are only 153 days from [the United Nations climate change meeting in] Copenhagen, time is passing, so I really want to create a sense of urgency," said European commission president Jose Manuel Barroso on Monday (6 J...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
G8 leaders will also meet with emerging countries this week in a bid to reduce differences before a vital meeting in Copenhagen this December (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections