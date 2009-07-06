Brussels hoping for climate commitment at G8

The European commission will be pushing for clear climate change commitments from leaders of the Group of Eight industrialised nations who will meet in L'Aquila, Italy, later this week (8-10 July), but the final statement may not include mid-term targets say officials.

"We are only 153 days from [the United Nations climate change meeting in] Copenhagen, time is passing, so I really want to create a sense of urgency," said European commission president Jose Manuel Barroso on Monday (6 J...