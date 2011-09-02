Ad
The Greek parliament had to be protected from citizens in order to push through austerity measures earlier this year (Photo: mkhalili)

Brussels tight-lipped on fresh austerity demands amid row with Athens

by Leigh Phillips,

The European Commission is remaining tight-lipped over whether Greece will be forced to embrace still deeper cuts and further-reaching restructuring after EU, IMF and European Central Bank inspectors abruptly ended a review mission to Athens on Thursday (1 September) evening.

“The mission has made good progress, but has temporarily left Athens to allow the authorities to complete technical work, among other things, related to the 2012 budget and growth-enhancing structural reforms,” the...

