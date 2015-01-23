Industry committee 'silenced' itself on EU carbon rules

An “unusual” thing happened on Thursday morning (22 January) in room 4Q2 in the European Parliament's Jozsef Antall building in Brussels.

The industry and energy committee voted to ditch its own report, which would have presented the committee's opinion on an EU plan to fix the bloc's emission trading scheme (ETS).

Scottish MEP Ian Duncan, a member of the Conservative party, was one of the committee members in the room.

Duncan talked to EUbserver some hours after the vote an...