EU proposes stricter rules on toys

Green Economy

The EU has proposed new toy safety rules in the wake of a wave of product recalls in the last year of toys manufactured in China.

"Toys are not like any other product," said enterprise commissioner Gunter Verheugen announcing the new directive on Friday (25 January), which is to replace toy safety legislation dating back to 1988.

"They are used by the most vulnerable elements of our society, which is why there can be no compromise in toy safety."

In particular, the rules cut...

