euobserver
The former Beatle wants Europeans to eat no meat on Mondays (Photo: Wikipedia)

Paul McCartney calls for meat-free Mondays in Europe

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Paul McCartney has called on Europeans to make at least one day a week meat-free in order to save the planet.

Speaking in the European Parliament on Thursday, the former Beatle warned that eating meat was doing more damage to the earth's climate than any other activity.

"The livestock industry produces more greenhouse gases than all of transport put together - cars planes trains trucking," he said.

"They used to be what we thought were the villains, but it turns out the live...

