Global turmoil hitting EU economy worse than feared

The European Commission has admitted the global financial turmoil has caused more trouble for the EU economy than Brussels had expected, and has trimmed down its earlier GDP forecasts for the year, predicting a recession for Germany, Spain and Britain.

In an interim economic review published on Wednesday (10 September), the EU executive suggested that the 27-strong bloc's GDP in 2008 would most likely only rise by 1.4 percent and not two percent as earlier predicted.

According to ...