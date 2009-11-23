UN climate chief: 'The world is waiting for the EU'

UN climate chief Yvo de Boer has said that a strong global agreement is still possible at the international climate summit in Copenhagen in 13 days' time, but the EU must "provide clarity" on its negotiating position to make it happen.

"The EU has been at the front of climate change policy, but leadership is about courage to storm the final breach," the Dutchman and secretary-general of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change told reporters in Brussels ahead of the last meeting of...