euobserver
Ireland has become the second country under EU-IMF tutelage (Photo: La Marga)

Ireland applies for €90bn bail-out as eurozone trembles

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The Irish government has applied for an EU-IMF bail-out of up to €90 billion to save its banking sector from collapse and reduce its borrowing costs, a move that in effect places Irish democracy, like that of Greece, under the protectorship of experts from Brussels and Washington.

Ireland's finance minister, Brian Lenihan, made the announcement speaking to public radio on Sunday evening (21 November) that he would recommend the application to a cabinet meeting later that night. The taoi...

