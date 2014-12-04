Ad
euobserver
The German government is pushing for more energy efficiency (Photo: Bundesregierung)

Germany to step up emissions reductions

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Germany announced on Wednesday (3 December) it is stepping up its efforts to reduce carbon emissions by 2020.

Berlin's plan includes tax incentives to improve energy efficiency in buildings while electricity producers will also be pushed to reduce their emissions further.

Germany wants to achieve a 40 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2020, compared to levels of 1990.

“Without the [new] programme, Germany would have missed the goal by 5 to 8 percentage points,...

euobserver

