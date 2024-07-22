Labour challenges on doorstep of new EU parliament

The rising cost of living, the protests that Europe has seen in the last years, and the results of the European elections, show the need to invest in the social dimension of the European project, and to improve the everyday lives of ordinary Europeans. The EU parliament's employment and social affairs committee (EMPL) will be at the core of this work.

After having constituted ourselves as a committee, one of the first high-profile issues on the agenda of the EMPL committee is the approval of one or more of the future EU commissioners. We are still awaiting a full organigram and portfolio overview of the next European Commission.

However, that does not mean that all is quiet from the EMPL front. It is clear that several important policies are waiting at the doorstep of both the committee and the next European Commission. These are some of the many challenges the EU is facing which I hope to see addressed by the EMPL committee.

Public Procurement

Every year public procurement in the EU accounts for 14 percent of our combined GDP - or roughly two trillion euros. Yet sadly, the majority of public tenders are still focusing only on the lowest price. This means that we end up seeing the public sector, in reality, funding abuse and underpayment of workers - as well as lining the pockets of companies hiding in tax havens. This has to stop. We must change the EU’s outdated rules. The past term identified, investigated and raised the issue. To me, it is clear that during the current term, we will have to solve it.

Subcontracting and abuse of workers

Another big issue is how the at times endless sub-contracting chains end up leading to workers being without the protection they need, and as scientists have shown , to abuse and horrible conditions. We already see clear A and B teams of workers in terms of their rights, and that should not be so. It is clear that the EU’s current policies are not up to the task, and we will need to change that. The sooner, the better.

AI and platform workers

From hiring and firing to actual management of workers and output analysis, the use of AI in the workplace is an issue we will need to deal much more with. The same goes for the situation of the EU’s many platform workers — a number the European Commission assesses will soon hit the staggering figure of 40 million . A growing number of people have their working lives increasingly dictated by algorithms, all too often without sufficient human oversight or intervention. The use of AI and Algorithmic Management must be based on the 'human in control' principle and should help support and reinforce working conditions and never be used to replace dialogue and consultation in the workplace.

The social dialogue

The European model of social dialogue and collective bargaining is a key pillar of the EU and if nurtured and cared for, it will continue to ensure that companies and workers alike will prosper. Social dialogue – especially collective bargaining - is the democratisation of the world of work. We need a progressive outcome on the revision of the European Works Councils Directive and the commitments from Val Duchess and La Hulpe must be delivered, especially the Pact for European social dialogue, including the capacity building and institutional and financial support to negotiating and implementing social partner agreements.

Protecting workers from harmful chemicals

In spite of the knowledge of how harmful they can be, there are still around 1400 chemicals in the workplace without any meaningful EU-level restrictions and limit values. At the current speed, it is estimated that it will take another 70 years until we have regulated them all. We have to ensure that workers in the EU do not get sick and die from workplace exposure to harmful chemicals and substances. We must speed up and allocate more resources to the legislative process of setting binding limit values.

Lastly, we must recognise the immense inequalities our societies are facing. While some have real access to proper lives, education and modern health services, for many in Europe, this is only theoretical. This understandably creates anger and frustration — because the fact of the matter is that Europe and its countries can more than afford to provide for all its citizens.

That it doesn’t happen is because of political choices, not a lack of resources. This also means that ensuring a fairer social distribution and creating European societies where none of its inhabitants need to fear for the future is the best tool we have in the fight against the far-right.

It is a tool that I truly hope Europe will dare to use.