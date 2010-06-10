Ad
The rainbow flag: the EU directive is designed to stop, for example, hotels from excluding gay couples (Photo: -Marlith-)

Brussels keen for Berlin to unblock EU anti-discrimination law

by Andrew Rettman, AMSTERDAM,

A senior EU official has criticised Germany's opposition to a new pro-diversity law, while speaking at an event which saw IBM crowned the world's most gay-friendly company.

"German businesses - please ask why it's impossible for Germany to support the non-discrimination directive," Belinda Pyke, the head of the European Commission's anti-discrimination department, said to executives at the corporate awards ceremony in Amsterdam on Thursday (10 June).

"We know it's in the coalition...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

