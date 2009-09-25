Ad
English is most popular among EU school children, but adults often lack language skills. (Photo: EUobserver)

English most studied language in EU schools

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

English is the most studied language in schools in the European Union, but over 35 percent of adults only speak their mother tongue, especially in Hungary, where three in four grown-ups have no other language skills, fresh data released by Eurostat shows.

The data, published by the Eurostat statistics agency ahead of the European Day of Languages on Saturday (26 September), shows that English is the most studied foreign language in upper secondary education, except for Luxembourg, wher...

