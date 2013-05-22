A technology revolution at school

When Abdul Chohan was young, his parents refused to send him to Hayward school in Bolton, a town in northern England. It was a school considered to be going nowhere, a place where the failing education was matched by shabby buildings.

Now Chohan is a director at that same school. And Essa Academy, as it is now called, has achieved a different kind of fame, both locally and nationally. The buzz surrounds the extraordinary turnaround in pupils' grades - up from a 28 percent pass rate a fe...