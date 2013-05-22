Ad
euobserver
Essa Academy - the school has attracted national and international interest for it technological revolution (Photo: EG Focus)

A technology revolution at school

Health & Society
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

When Abdul Chohan was young, his parents refused to send him to Hayward school in Bolton, a town in northern England. It was a school considered to be going nowhere, a place where the failing education was matched by shabby buildings.

Now Chohan is a director at that same school. And Essa Academy, as it is now called, has achieved a different kind of fame, both locally and nationally. The buzz surrounds the extraordinary turnaround in pupils' grades - up from a 28 percent pass rate a fe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Related articles

English most studied language in EU schools
Danish children enter fourth week of no school
Essa Academy - the school has attracted national and international interest for it technological revolution (Photo: EG Focus)

Tags

Health & Society
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections