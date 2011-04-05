Trust remains key barrier to eHealth

In the not-too-distant future, you may be able to access your own medical records, make an appointment with your doctor, re-order a prescription, track your blood pressure, check test results or receive actual care all electronically.

It's called e-health and EU policy-makers like the idea very much.

They say electronic medical records will save time, and help reduce diagnostic or other medical errors. Routine monitoring could be carried out at home while those with rare diseases ...