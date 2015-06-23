LGBTI activist voices – is anyone in Europe listening?

Check your calendars. Infringements of fundamental rights, like freedom of expression, association, and assembly inside the European Union’s borders in 2015 – surely there is some mistake?

No, unfortunately, that is not a misprint.

LGBTI activists and human rights NGOs are being increasingly impeded in their daily work and the European Union needs to take action before it is too late.

Over the next two days, LGBTI activists from Hungary, Lithuania, Romania and Bulgaria ar...