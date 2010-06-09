Ad
euobserver
Gay couple at US rally. The EU commission gives the same health and pensions perks to married couples and "stable partnerships" (Photo: Fritz Liess)

EU commission shows pride in gay rights rulebook

Health & Society
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission's internal gay rights policy has been described as "quite impressive" by campaigners. But activists would like to see more EU policing of homophobia in member states.

The commission, which employs around 25,000 people in Brussels, and which sees itself as a model "modern working environment" outlined its staffing policy in a statement prepared for EUobserver in June.

The paper noted that rules forbid discrimination on grounds of sexual orientation, with a n...

Health & Society

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Health & Society

