Roma children face segregation in local schools (Photo: Amnesty International)

Roma education policies don't work at local level, experts say

Health & Society
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Mayors and local school authorities in Slovakia and other central and eastern European states still favour segregation of Roma children, despite national policies adopted by the central governments, experts warned on Monday.

"There is no country where the situation of the Roma is good," social affairs commissioner Vladimir Spidla told journalists on the margins of an event organised by the Swedish EU presidency to share experiences and potential solutions for a better inclusion of Roma ...

