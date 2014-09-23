Ad
euobserver
Vassiliou - Better job prospects and 1 million 'Erasmus babies' from the EU's student exchange programme (Photo: European Commission)

Erasmus students find love and jobs, EU research finds

Health & Society
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

If you are looking for love and a good job then you need to use the Erasmus student exchange programme, according to new research published by the European Commission.

One in four Erasmus students hooked up with their life partner during their studies abroad, says the Erasmus Impact Study, which was based on responses from nearly 80,000 respondents including students, teachers and businesses.

The EU executive "estimates that around 1 million babies are likely to have been born to ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Erasmus isn't about studying; it's about learning
EU student programme hits record popularity
Erasmus – little more than an EU-subsidised party?
Vassiliou - Better job prospects and 1 million 'Erasmus babies' from the EU's student exchange programme (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections