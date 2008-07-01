Ad
euobserver
Once you've got a qualification, how do you know you can take it to another country? (Photo: European Commission)

Inching towards a European Higher Education Area

Health & Society
by Leigh Phillips,

National education systems of higher education are labyrinthine enough for students when they arrive at college, university or training institute. Taking those credits or qualifications abroad and having other schools or employers understand them – let alone recognise them – has always been a Herculean task, and not just for those studying Ancient Rome.

Is a three-year bachelor's degree in the UK of equal value to a four-year bachelor's degree in North America? A diplom...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society
Once you've got a qualification, how do you know you can take it to another country? (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Health & Society
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections