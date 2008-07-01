Inching towards a European Higher Education Area

National education systems of higher education are labyrinthine enough for students when they arrive at college, university or training institute. Taking those credits or qualifications abroad and having other schools or employers understand them – let alone recognise them – has always been a Herculean task, and not just for those studying Ancient Rome.
Is a three-year bachelor's degree in the UK of equal value to a four-year bachelor's degree in North America? A diplom...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here