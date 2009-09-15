Why Obama's healthcare plan matters to Europe

Europeans look at America's health care with a mixture of awe and puzzlement. On the one hand, US hospitals and specialised clinics are amongst the best in the world. On the other, you wouldn't want to fall ill in the United States unless you're a millionaire.

Many a European visitor has experienced the shock of unexpectedly having to pay US medical fees. A visit to a GP and a prescription can easily set you back a thousand dollars; anything more serious can critically impair the healt...