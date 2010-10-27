Ad
Lithuanian anti-gay MPs are to remain immune from prosecution (Photo: Wikipedia)

Lithuanian parliament protects anti-gay MPs from prosecution

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The Lithuanian parliament has voted to protect from prosecution two MPs implicated in violence directed towards a gay-pride parade.

In June this year, the country's prosecutor general requested that the parliament strip Kazimieras Uoka of the centre-right Homeland Union and Christian Democrats, Lithuania's largest political party, and Petras Gražulis, of the Order and Justice Party, a self-declared liberal party but sharply opposed to gay rights, of their parliamentary immunity after th...

