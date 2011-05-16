EU parliament united against homophobia

The International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia on Tuesday (17 May) marks 21 years since the World Health Organization declassified homosexuality as a mental disorder. The president of the European Parliament marked the day last week, by hosting a moving exhibition of 20 pictures from European gay prides at our seat in Strasbourg.

Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people still face widespread prejudice. These pictures from Lithuania, Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria, Romani...