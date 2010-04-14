Ad
The onus is on the national authorities to prove that restrictive measures are necessary (Photo: James Almond)

University quotas on foreign students may be allowed, says EU court

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Court of Justice has indicated that member states can impose quotas on the number of EU students coming from other countries under certain strict conditions.

In a ruling on Tuesday (13 April), the court said that while discrimination against students on the basis of nationality contravenes EU law, it may be allowed if it ultimately protects public health.

It "may be justified by the objective of maintaining a balanced high quality medical service open to all, in so fa...

