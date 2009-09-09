Education policies can spur recovery, study shows

National governments need to invest in education as the economies move out of recession because the demand for highly trained workers will be higher, OECD's annual study on education shows.
Going to university pays dividends through higher salaries, better health and less vulnerability to unemployment, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) says in its latest comparative study of education systems in 30 developed countries, mostly European, but also of those f...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here