Ad
euobserver
Investing in students translates into higher salaries and public benefits (Photo: European Commission)

Education policies can spur recovery, study shows

Health & Society
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

National governments need to invest in education as the economies move out of recession because the demand for highly trained workers will be higher, OECD's annual study on education shows.

Going to university pays dividends through higher salaries, better health and less vulnerability to unemployment, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) says in its latest comparative study of education systems in 30 developed countries, mostly European, but also of those f...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society
Investing in students translates into higher salaries and public benefits (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Health & Society
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections