Serb marchers at a gay pride event in London earlier this year. The situation in Belgrade is more tense (Photo: anemoneprojectors)

EU ambassador to attend gay pride in Serbia

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU's ambassador to Serbia, French diplomat Vincent Degert, has said he is willing to personally attend the Belgrade Pride event in the Serb capital on Sunday (10 October).

Mr Degert made the offer while speaking in the Hotel Continental in Belgrade on Tuesday at a function to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the so-called Bulldozer Revolution, which overthrew the administration of Slobodan Milosevic. He also encouraged Serbian government officials to come along.

