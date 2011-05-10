EU parliament backs anti-homophobia day

EU parliament President Jerzy Buzek has thrown his weight behind international anti-homophobia day in remarks to plenary and in opening a pro-gay rights photo exhibition in the assembly.
Speaking to MEPs at the opening of the May session in Strasbourg on Monday (9 May), the Polish Christian democrat politician said the EU will honour the upcoming event on 17 May and will "live up to its responsibility" to protect minorities in line with the EU treaty.
"The EU is against discrimina...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.