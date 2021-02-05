Ad
euobserver
The German corona tracing app. Only 21 percent of potential users have downloaded it (Photo: Matthew Tempest)

Covid-19 - why didn't Europe's tracing apps work?

Health & Society
Opinion
by Willem Jonker, Brussels,

Covid-19 vaccination has started - yet lifting restrictive measures will take time.

Monitoring of local outbreaks and contact tracing remain essential to avoid future lockdowns and permit larger gatherings. Regrettably, contact tracing apps were not successful in Europe.

Automated contact tracing should still play an important role in reopening society, however using different technology and a different approach.

Earlier in 2020, we supported European efforts to better tra...

Health & Society

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Willem Jonker is CEO of EIT Digital. an independent organisation supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology.









