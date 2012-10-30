Ad
euobserver
The Swedes and the Finns have the most artists and creative writers as a share of population (Photo: Steve Rhodes)

Culture in figures: Nordics most engaged

Health & Society
by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

Compared to people from other parts of Europe, Scandinavians are the most inclined to spend their time and money on culture.

The Danes are the biggest spenders. Some 5.5 percent of everything they spend goes into books, films, and other things cultural. They go the cinema more often than any other nation in the EU. In 2006, less than half of Europeans went to see a movie at least once.

"On spending, the Danes are followed by the Finns and the Czechs, whose “share of cultural expen...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Related articles

Culture sector an "untapped" resource, says commission
Culture: 'A new wind is blowing in Europe'
EU culture budget: small and likely to get smaller
The Swedes and the Finns have the most artists and creative writers as a share of population (Photo: Steve Rhodes)

Tags

Health & Society
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections