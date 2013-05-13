Ad
Lady Justice - transgender people want equality before the law (Photo: Scott*)

'Changing gender should be as easy as changing car numberplate'

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Next week the Swedish parliament is expected to pass a law abolishing a requirement for people changing their legal gender to be sterilised.

The move follows a high level and at times bitter debate about a four-decade old law that pitted equality activists against conservative politicians.

The activists argued that the 1972 law - making Sweden one of the first countries in the world to allow legal gender change - breached human rights.

Opponents objected to possible situati...

Lady Justice - transgender people want equality before the law (Photo: Scott*)

