Wednesday

28th Feb 2018

  1. News
  2. Institutional Affairs

EUobserved

At the court of the kings of the EU bubble

  • EU commission chief Juncker (l) announced that his head of cabinet Selmayr becomes the executive's most senior civil servant - in what many inside the Berlaymont consider as a coup (Photo: European Commission)

By

What did Jean-Claude Juncker expect when he came to the European Commission press room last Wednesday (21 February)?  

The surprise press conference, announced just 40 minutes beforehand, was to make public the appointment of the new secretary general, the EU executive's highest civil servant.

  • The Berlaymont, the EU commission HQ (Photo: European Commission)

By the mere fact that it was conveyed in person by the institution's political boss, the news - which would have usually been is of interest to only a handful of people beyond Brussels' EU quarter - was thus given the highest importance.

A week later, a commission spokesman, trying to disentangle himself from the web of the many questions raised by the move, told journalists that the appointment was not an issue "of interest beyond the press room".

  If so, why did Juncker - who rarely comes to the press room - make it himself such a big topic?

The reason maybe lies in the identity of the chosen one: Martin Selmayr - aka Rasputin, Machiavelli or the Monster - Juncker's all-powerful head of cabinet.

Juncker, a weakened president of the European Commission, owes a lot to Selmayr, who ran his campaign for the office, and runs his daily activities with an iron fist that many in the Berlaymont building say is not even covered by a velvet glove.

'Bending the rules'

By elevating Selmayr to the position of secretary general, Juncker rewarded him with a position that gives him the power to run the EU executive's work in the years to come and be an influence on the next commission president.

  By making the move a political issue, Juncker acknowledged and strengthened the power of Selmayr - a eurocrat turned political gambler.

At the same time Juncker also - unwittingly - highlighted how far his team has gone in disconnecting itself from what the commission is supposed to represent: the general interest.

No one doubts that Selmayr has the intellectual capacities and the political flair to play an important role at the top of the EU.

So why did he, with Juncker's approval, decided to be crowned in a few minutes, in a meeting before which no EU commissioners but one knew what was coming, in a procedure that followed the rules but in such a secret and accelerated way that no one had a chance to apply for the job?

"Selmayr is good at bending the rules to his favour while sticking to the letter of the rules," noted a commission official, who, like many colleagues, only found out about the move when the media reported it.

Democracy and legitimacy

All this would be just an anecdote about the EU bubble court, worth entertaining columns, if it had not come amid grand speeches about EU democracy and the legitimacy of the institutions.  

On 14 January, Juncker defended to the public the so-called Spitzenkandidat process, by which the commission president is chosen according to the result of the European elections.

The commission chief, he said, is "not an anonymous bureaucrat or a putschist who would have forced the doors of the Berlaymont".

Just a week after, he accepted that his head of cabinet becomes civil servant in chief in what many inside the house consider as a coup - and then legitimised the move by a press conference.

The press conference is now brandished by the commission as the proof that all was done in transparency. As if journalists called at the last minute for a news they didn't know had all the elements at the time to ask the right questions.

When details about what truly happened leaked to the media - the commission spokesman, reacted by calling Jean Quatremer, the correspondent of France's Liberation who revealed the details, a 'Robespierre', the French revolutionary responsible for the Terror and its thousands of deads.

Tired with journalists asking for information he did not want to give, the spokesman also compared them to his children "who don't listen".

Court of Versailles

Meanwhile, also last week, various spokespeople plus Juncker himself brushed aside other questions - about why a commission vice president, Jyrki Katainen, had met Jose Manuel Barroso, a former commission president turned lobbyist, despite promises from Barroso not to lobby commissioners - or about why Katainen had given two versions of the meeting, first saying it was official (although with no notes taken) and then that it was "just a beer" between friends.

In both cases, the commission's reaction to journalists questions is the same: all is fine, stop asking questions.

"This is nothing," Juncker said about the Katainen-Barroso case, ironically during his press conference about Selmayr's elevation.

By raising Robespierre's ghost's, the spokesman may after all have a point.

In the Berlaymont, just like in the court at Versailles, the commission in its final days gives the impression that princes, favourites and faithfuls act like if what is good for them was good for the general interest, refusing any criticism or questioning.

Some of them may know that on 14 July 1789, king Louis XVI had only one word in his diary: "Nothing".

Site Section

  1. Institutional Affairs

Related stories

  1. Selmayr's promotion 'perfectly normal', Commission says
  2. Juncker too tight in his EU suit
  3. Commission defence of Barroso meeting leaves 'discrepancies'

EUobserved

Juncker too tight in his EU suit

The European Commission president floated ideas on what his institution could look like. But faced with the member state powers, he failed to lay out a structured vision.

EU leaders nix transnational lists, cool on 'Spitzenkandidat'

The 'Brussels bubble' ideas for transnational electoral lists was put on ice at the summit, while Jean-Claude Juncker's idea for an EU 'super president' was also rejected. The 'Spitzenkandidat' proposal backed by the European parliament also suffered a rebuff.

EU leaders nix transnational lists, cool on 'Spitzenkandidat'

The 'Brussels bubble' ideas for transnational electoral lists was put on ice at the summit, while Jean-Claude Juncker's idea for an EU 'super president' was also rejected. The 'Spitzenkandidat' proposal backed by the European parliament also suffered a rebuff.

News in Brief

  1. Central London is EU's richest region
  2. Two UK Conservative MEPs leave ECR group
  3. Slovak media collectively publish story by murdered journalist
  4. Berlusconi set to choose Tajani for Italian prime minister
  5. Google wins German court case on links to defamatory content
  6. Macedonia offers four options to solve name dispute
  7. MEPs approve De Guindos appointment to ECB
  8. Emissions trading system reform rubber-stamped for 2021-2030

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFCyclone Season Looms Over 720,000 Rohingya Children in Myanmar & Bangladesh
  2. European Gaming & Betting AssociationEU Court: EU Commission Correct to Issue Guidelines for Online Gambling Services
  3. Mission of China to the EUChina Hopes for More Exchanges With Nordic, Baltic Countries
  4. Macedonian Human Rights MovementCondemns Facebook for Actively Promoting Anti-Macedonian Racism
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal Seed Vault: Gene Banks Gather to Celebrate 1 Million Seed Collections
  6. CECEIndustry Stakeholders Are Ready to Take the Lead in Digital Construction
  7. ILGA EuropeAnkara Ban on LGBTI Events Continues as Turkish Courts Reject NGO Appeals
  8. Aid & Trade LondonJoin Thousands of Stakeholders of the Global Aid Industry at Aid & Trade London
  9. Macedonian Human Rights MovementEuropean Free Alliance Joins MHRMI to End the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Tourism Year to Promote Business and Mutual Ties
  11. European Jewish CongressAt “An End to Antisemitism!” Conference, Dr. Kantor Calls for Ambitious Solutions
  12. UNESDAA Year Ago UNESDA Members Pledged to Reduce Added Sugars in Soft Drinks by 10%

Latest News

  1. At the court of the kings of the EU bubble
  2. Robotics MEP angry at lack of Commission response on AI
  3. Finland plans 'Arctic Corridor' linking China to Europe
  4. What might be next in EU-Ukraine relations?
  5. MEP expense reform stymied in internal parliament clash
  6. Scotland and Wales brace for UK clash on Brexit
  7. Competition must prevail in the quest for telecoms investment
  8. Barnier: open-ended Brexit transition 'not possible'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsUzbekistan: Investigate Torture of Journalist
  2. CESICESI@Noon on ‘Digitalisation & Future of Work: Social Protection For All?’ - March 7
  3. UNICEFExecutive Director's Committment to Tackling Sexual Exploitation and Abuse of Children
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region 2018: Facts, Figures and Rankings of the 74 Regions
  5. Mission of China to the EUDigital Economy Shaping China's Future, Over 30% of GDP
  6. Macedonian Human Rights MovementSuing the Governments of Macedonia and Greece for Changing Macedonia's Name
  7. Swedish EnterprisesHarnessing Globalization- at What Cost? Keynote Speaker Commissioner Malmström
  8. European Friends of ArmeniaSave The Date 28/02: “Nagorno-Karabakh & the EU: 1988-2018”
  9. European Heart NetworkSmart CAP is Triple Win for Economy, Environment and Health
  10. European Free AlllianceEFA Joined the Protest in Aiacciu to Solicit a Dialogue After the Elections
  11. EPSUDrinking Water Directive Step Forward but Human Right to Water Not Recognized
  12. European Gaming & Betting AssociationGambling Operators File Data Protection Complaint Against Payment Block in Norway