Ad
euobserver
The EU summit in Laeken, 14-15 December 2001. The Belgian presidency of the EU launched the Laeken Declaration which set in train the European Convention, chaired by France's Valérie Giscard d'Estaing (Photo: Council)

Interview

2005: France and Netherlands vote against the Constitution

20th Anniversary
by Koert Debeuf, Brussels,

Guy Verhofstadt MEP was Belgian prime minister from 1999 until 2008, the period that started with the Treaty of Nice and ended with the Treaty of Lisbon.

In between, in 2001, under his leadership, the Belgian presidency of the EU launched the Laeken Declaration which set in train the European Convention, chaired by France's Valérie Giscard d'Estaing.

The goal was to write a European Constitution. When that constitution was voted down in the referenda in France and the Netherland...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
20th AnniversaryInterview

Related articles

Laeken Declaration
The trade-offs behind the scene at Laeken
Verhofstadt: 'Laeken Declaration has no taboos'
Did the Convention fulfil the Laeken mandate?
The EU summit in Laeken, 14-15 December 2001. The Belgian presidency of the EU launched the Laeken Declaration which set in train the European Convention, chaired by France's Valérie Giscard d'Estaing (Photo: Council)

Tags

20th AnniversaryInterview
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections