2020: EU solidarity tested in face of Covid-19 pandemic

Since Covid-19 was first recorded late in 2019 in China, the virus has quickly spread around the world - upending everyday life and testing the world's response in a global crisis.

The pandemic rapidly revealed that the EU and its member states were not prepared for a medical and humanitarian crisis of such dimensions.

When decisive and coordinated action from EU institutions and member states was most needed to respond to the first outbreaks, particularly the one in Italy, the bl...