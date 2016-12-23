Friday

23rd Dec 2016

  1. News
  2. Justice & Home Affairs

UK to remain in Europol for now

  • The new regulation gives more powers to the EU police agency and more oversights to parliaments. (Photo: Europol)

By

The British government has decided to opt in to a new regulation for Europol, ensuring it will still be part of the EU police agency after May 2017 despite negotiating UK's EU exit.

"The UK is leaving the EU but the reality of cross-border crime remains," minister for policing Brandon Lewis told MPs on Monday (14 November), while announcing the government's decision.

He said that "Europol provides a valuable service to the UK and opting in would enable us to maintain our current access to the agency, until we leave the EU."

Britain had until the end of the year to choose whether to opt in to the new regulation, which will enter into force on 1 May 2017.

The regulation, which was adopted earlier this year, gives new powers to Europol in the fight against cross-border crime, terrorism, and cybercrime. it makes it easier for the agency to set up specialised units and to serve as a hub for EU national agencies.

In return, the new rules strengthen data protection safeguards and give more oversight powers to European and national parliaments.

Britain, which has been a member of Europol since the agency was created in 1998, does not participate in all EU home affairs schemes, like the passport-free Schengen area. Europol's new rules mean that Britain must opt in to remain part of it.

“‘Opt in' means UK will remain full member of @Europol after revised regs take effect May 2017 and until Brexit. Important decision," the agency's chief Rob Wainwright said on Twitter.

Last week, Scotland's chief prosecutor James Woolfe warned that leaving Europol would "diminish the safety and security of our citizens."

"The threat posed, today, by transnational criminality is surely too urgent and real for us to contemplate any weakening of our commitment to police and judicial co-operation with our colleagues in Europe," he wrote in an article published on the Euractiv news website.

Site Section

  1. Justice & Home Affairs

Related stories

  1. Trump’s 'Brexit plus' will strengthen May’s hand
  2. Europol in massive data breach on terrorism probes
  3. EU offers Denmark backdoor to Europol

Children's rights at risk in EU hotspots

Lack of lawyers and other staff has caused logjams on asylum claims, which particularly hurt children, the EU Fundamental Rights Agency told MEPs.

News in Brief

  1. Wallonia sues Volkswagen over Dieselgate scandal
  2. Report: EU commissioners want to cut Poland's funding
  3. Italy's Monte dei Paschi bank faces state bailout
  4. Muslim woman set to become Romania PM
  5. EU dodges decision in US visa row
  6. States must ratify EU-Singapore deal, ECJ lawyer says
  7. EU court: Morocco deals don't apply to Western Sahara
  8. UK mass surveillence is illegal, EU court says

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Zero Waste EuropePublic Support Needed to Promote Zero Waste in More Municipalities
  2. Belgrade Security ForumEU Cannot Afford to Ignore the Western Balkans as Populism Surges
  3. Dialogue PlatformFethullah Gulen Calls for an Investigation on the Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
  4. World VisionAmid EU Talks on Migration, Children on the Move Remain Forgotten and Unprotected
  5. Centre Maurits CoppietersAlex Salmond Receives Coppieters Award for his Service to Scotland and Europe
  6. ACCA & ECODA“Aligning Corporate Governance and Culture” - Panel Discussion on 11 January
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsStrong Support for Hamburg Declaration on Human Rights Defenders
  8. Swedish EnterprisesHow to Use Bioenergy Coming From Forests in a Sustainable Way?
  9. Counter BalanceReport Reveals Corrupt but Legal Practices in Development Finance
  10. Swedish EnterprisesMEPs and Business Representatives Debate on the Future of the EU at Winter Mingle
  11. ACCAFifty Key Factors in the Public Sector Accountants Need to Prepare for
  12. UNICEFSchool “as Vital as Food and Medicine” for Children Caught up in Conflict