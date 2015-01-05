TTIP's teflon coat wears thin

The prospect of an EU-US trade agreement was one of relatively few sources of comfort for EU lawmakers during the bloc's struggling economy in 2013.
Opening the first round of talks last July, European Commission officials and ministers spoke of a "debt free stimulus" that could be worth as much as €100 billion extra to the EU's GDP. Many governments described the potential deal as "win-win".
Trade officials concluded their seventh round of talks on the cumbersome-sounding transat...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.