Ad
euobserver
Sharing has "a positive and progressive connotation", which is why companies prefer the label "sharing economy". (Photo: Thomas Hawk)

Magazine

The 'sharing economy' lacks a common definition

Business
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The sharing economy is a noticeable trend shaking up traditional sectors, but the phenomenon is ill-defined and empirical evidence about its impact is scarce.

"It's always more fun, to share with everyone," Jack Johnson sang in The Sharing Song, on the soundtrack of the 2006 animation film Curious George.

The singer-songwriter proposed that a ball, a sandwich, a secret, a drum stick, time, milk, and cookies, are enjoyed exponentially when shared with others.

However, the son...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
BusinessMagazine

Related articles

Nordic tax collectors set sights on new economy
Unleashing the sharing economy
'Sharing economy' masks cold business interest
Sharing has "a positive and progressive connotation", which is why companies prefer the label "sharing economy". (Photo: Thomas Hawk)

Tags

BusinessMagazine
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections