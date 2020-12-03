Thursday

3rd Dec 2020

  1. News
  2. Migration

MEPs seek parliament inquiry into Frontex

  • Frontex executive director Fabrice Leggeri is now under intense scrutiny (Photo: Frontex)

By

A cross-party group of MEPs are mobilising to launch a formal inquiry into the EU's border agency, Frontex.

Spearheaded by Dutch Green MEP Tineke Strik, the inquiry may also delve into the role of member states and the European Commission.

Aside from the Greens, Strik said the liberal Renew Europe and the far-left GUE political groups have already backed the idea.

But she first needs the support of at least 25 percent of the assembly's MEPs before making a request to the EU parliament's political leadership.

"I am trying to get support from S&D [socialists] because they are crucial, of course," she said on Wednesday (2 December).

"If they come back to me, 'look we agree', then I am going to try to formulate the mandate, the scope etc with those groups so in order to have their support," she added.

It is not immediately clear when such an inquiry could be launched.

Strik has first to clear the MEP threshold and ask the Conference of Presidents, composed of the political group leaders, for their support.

She mentioned the idea on Tuesday during a hearing with the Frontex's executive-director Fabrice Leggeri.

MEPs had grilled Leggeri over allegations that the EU agency was complicit in illegally forcing migrants and asylum seekers back into Turkey from Greece.

Leggeri denied all those charges, but the socialist group have since demanded his resignation.

Those allegations stem from late October media reports by German magazine Der Spiegel, as well as ARD, Bellingcat and others.

Frontex discussed the allegations at a board meeting on 10 November, called by EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson.

A second meeting was then held on 25 November as a follow up, with a third now scheduled.

But Strik says those meetings are held by Frontex's management board, which is composed of member states' border authority chiefs, and two European Commission officials.

"I don't have a lot of confidence in an outcome of that inquiry," warned Strik, noting independent legal experts were denied access.

"I really think we need to do a thorough investigation and come up with recommendations and one of the recommendations can be start from scratch with a new director," she said.

Site Section

  1. Migration

  Socialists demand resignation of EU border-agency chief
  Frontex takes transparency activists to EU court
  Frontex refuses to investigate pushbacks, despite EU demand
  'Inhumane' Frontex forced returns going unreported
Frontex takes transparency activists to EU court

The EU border agency Frontex's annual budget for 2020 is €460m. Now they are launching court proceedings against two pro-transparency campaigners for not paying them €24,000 in legal fees after losing a case last year.

Frontex refuses to investigate pushbacks, despite EU demand

The European Commission says Frontex, the EU's border agency, has an obligation to investigate allegations that its vessels participated in illegal pushbacks of migrants off the Greek coast. Asked if it would, Frontex said it rejected the allegations.

Investigation

'Inhumane' Frontex forced returns going unreported

The independence of Frontex's monitoring system to make sure people are treated humanely when they are forcibly returned is in question. Efforts by some national authorities are underway to create a more credible parallel system based on transparency and scrutiny.

  Valéry Giscard d'Estaing dies from Covid-19 complications
  Belgium expelled 15,000 EU nationals in recent years
  Centre-right EU lawmakers want to expel Fidesz MEP
  Slovak journalist's killer gets longer sentence
  Egyptian leader embarks on 'execution spree'
  Covid-19: UK first to approve Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine
  Car kills five people in German town's pedestrian zone
  UK warns no-deal Brexit still possible

EU demands answers on Croat border attacks against migrants

EU commissioner Ylva Johansson wants to send her officials to Croatia sometime this month to make sure authorities there are complying with fundamental rights following numerous allegations of violence against migrants and asylum seekers attempting to cross into the country.

EU watchdog launches probe on Croat border violence

The European Ombudsman is launching a case into the lack of proper oversight by the European Commission when it comes to how fundamental rights of migrants and refugees are allegedly being violated by Croat border police.

  EU keen to repair damage of Trump years
  Szájer 'sex party' coverage shows Orbán's media control
  EU Commission mulls ways round Hungary-Poland block
  Revealed: Hit to EU mental health services during Covid-19
  MEPs seek parliament inquiry into Frontex
  Erdoğan to face human rights scrutiny next week, EU says
  2020 Prague European Summit: 'Real solutions, acting together'
  Nationwide protests reveal awakening of Poland's youth

