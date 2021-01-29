Covid-19 slowing refugee resettlements into EU

The relocation and resettlement of refugees into EU member states has been reduced four-fold due to the Covid-19 pandemic, from around 35,000 in 2019 to just over 9,000 last year.

"At this time, countries have, a little bit, in Europe closed down," Alessandra Morelli from the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) told reporters earlier this week.

Morelli is based out of Niger's capital city, Niamey, which is hosting people sent from Libya in the hopes of getting resettled elsewher...