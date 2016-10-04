Ad
Human Rights Watch wants lone children to be relocated regardless of their nationality (Photo: IOM.int)

Relocation farce brings shame on Europe

Migration
Opinion
by Philippe Dam, Brussels,

On the one-year anniversary of the EU plan to relocate 160,000 asylum seekers from Greece and Italy, the first countries of arrival, the scheme must be judged a farce.

First, the EU cut the number by a third. Then, in the year since the plan was approved, it moved just 5,821 people to other member states.

While the relocation requirement is legally binding on EU member states, some countries are flouting EU decision-making rules and shirking their responsibilities.

Some ha...

MigrationOpinion

