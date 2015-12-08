Ad
euobserver
Welcoming refugees is a strategic demonstration of European (and American) willingness to care for the victims of ISIS terror. (Photo: Freedom House)

Why Europe should avoid terror overreach

Migration
Rule of Law
EU Political
Opinion
by James A. Goldston, New York,

Nearly a month after the horrific attacks in Paris, last week’s terrorist shootings in California underscored the very real threat that ISIS-inspired violence poses in Europe and North America.

In the US, calls for refugee bans and Muslim registers reflect panic and political posturing. But Europe, which for long proudly distanced itself from the US “global war on terrorism,” is now following a similar dark path.\n \nNot surprisingly, France’s President Hollande, backed by Parliament, ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationRule of LawEU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Paris attacks merit EU security review
French far-right gaining ground in post-Paris attack elections
Molenbeek locals counter 'terrorist image' with vigil
Anti-Muslim violence: A wakeup call for European governments
Welcoming refugees is a strategic demonstration of European (and American) willingness to care for the victims of ISIS terror. (Photo: Freedom House)

Tags

MigrationRule of LawEU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections