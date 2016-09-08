Ad
Children in Morocco. (Photo: James/Flickr)

Sweden woos Morocco on street children

Migration
Nordics
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Sweden’s foreign minister, Margot Wallstroem, visited Rabat on Tuesday and Wednesday (6 and 7 September) in an attempt to lubricate deportations of Moroccan street children living in Sweden.

The readmission deal was concluded in May.

Swedish authorities estimate that around 800 Moroccan minors are sleeping rough in Sweden. It has shown very difficult to get them to return home or away from the streets.

Some 225 young people have been ordered by Swedish authorities to leave...

MigrationNordics

