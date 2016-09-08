Snowden: Privacy Shield won't stop US mass surveillance

The US government allegedly continues to engage in mass surveillance on EU citizens despite assurances under a new data-sharing pact with the EU.

Edward Snowden, a former US national security agency intelligence contractor, told an audience in Brussels on Wednesday (7 September) that US government claims surveillance has been narrowed under the new EU-US Privacy Shield data sharing agreement is false.

"It's categorically untrue," he said via video-link from Russia, where he has be...