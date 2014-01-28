Ad
Greek review mission 'taking too long,' Dijsselbloem (l) said (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Eurozone ministers impatient on Greek bailout review

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Greece came under renewed pressure to reach a deal with creditors on the latest round of cuts and economic reforms at a meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Brussels on Monday (28 January).

Troika officials representing Greece's creditors began their latest review of the implementation of the country's €240 billion rescue in September.

But they are still to approve the next tranche of a rescue loan, with offficials indicating that an agreement was unlikely to be reached befor...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

